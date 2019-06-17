Viewing figures spike in France as World Cup fever takes off

There have been record TV audiences for matches while stadiums are selling out

France’s Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates after scoring a goal during the win over Norway in Nice. Photo: Valery Hache/Getty Images

France’s Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates after scoring a goal during the win over Norway in Nice. Photo: Valery Hache/Getty Images

 

France is once again gripped by football fever – a year after the men’s national team triumphed on the world stage, the women’s team is cruising through the group stages and smashing TV audience records in their own World Cup.

Stadiums are selling out, and TV broadcasters are bumping up the price of advertising slots as millions tune in. Les Bleues’ star players are fast becoming household names.

TF1, France’s main broadcaster for the tournament, had expected the team’s opening match to draw up to five million viewers. Instead, numbers peaked at 10.9 million, while almost one million followed the game on Canal+, a pay-TV unit of Vivendi .

TF1, owned by family-controlled conglomerate Bouygues, described the numbers as a French record for a women’s soccer match.

But the records did not stop there – in France’s second group game against Norway, domestic viewer numbers spiked to 11 million on TF1 – on par with the number of people who watched the men’s opening matches in 2018.

The French women play Nigeria on Monday in their last group game before the knock-out stages.

The surprising level of interest prompted TF1 to drive up the cost of advertising slots by 50-60 percent the day after France’s first match, Le Parisien newspaper reported.

Thirty-second slots during the half-time break of France’s group stage matches, initially slated at €73,000, now cost €116,000, it said.

The surge in viewer numbers extends beyond the French games. England’s match against arch rival Argentina drew nearly 1.5 million viewers on TF1, while up to 1.1 million people have tuned in to watch the United States.

Women’s soccer is steadily growing in popularity in many parts of the world.

Soccer’s governing body Fifa has said it has received a record number of expressions of interest for hosting the next women’s tournament, in 2023, including a joint bid by South Korea and North Korea football associations.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.