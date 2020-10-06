Vera Pauw names Ireland squad for crunch trip to Kiev

Vera Pauw has named a preliminary squad of 30 for this month’s critically important European Championship qualifier in Ukraine. Both teams are chasing second spot and a guaranteed place in the playoffs for the tournament which is now scheduled to take place in the summer of 2022.

There are no significant changes to the squad Pauw brought to Germany with long term absentees Megan Campbell, Clare Shine and Tyler Toland all still out for a mix of reasons.

Toland continues to be out of favour with the current coach who previously suggested that the player’s lack of game time at Manchester City was hindering her progression. There have also been suggestions of tensions between the pair.

The 19-year-old has just made a loan move to Scotland’s dominant side, Glasgow City, in the hope of playing more and the manager there, Scott Booth, is hugely enthusiastic about her arrival.

“Bringing in Tyler is a huge moment for the club,” he said. “She is a very talented football player. She is also ambitious and we are too. The coaching staff will work closely with Tyler to help develop her further as a player and offer her the chance to progress further.”

Ireland were beaten 3-0 by the Germans who now look certain to push on and win the group quite comfortably. Pauw’s side currently lie second on 13 points with two games to play, the second of them at home to the eight times European Champions on December 1st.

Ukraine, who Ireland beat 3-2 in Dublin this time last year, beat Greece 4-0 and Montenegro 3-1 in September and now have six points and both of those sides to play again, so overhauling Ireland to take second spot would be an achievable target in the event they can beat Pauw’s side this month.

A draw would guarantee Ireland second place and a playoff but the team needs to win the game in order to keep their hopes of securing one of the three automatic qualification places for second placed sides available. Ireland are currently fourth in that table.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad:

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Grace Moloney (Reading), Niamh Reid-Burke (Peamount United)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Reading), Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne), Aine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O’Sullivan (Brighton & Hove Albion - on loan from NC Courage), Alli Murphy (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Ruesha Littlejohn (Leicester City), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Stephanie Roche (Peamount United), Julie-Ann Russell (Sydney University)

Forwards: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge)