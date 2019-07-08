US women’s team set to play Republic of Ireland at Rose Bowl on August 3rd

Having successfully retained their World Cup title on Sunday, the US women’s soccer team are expected to confirm details of a “victory tour” back at home over the coming days, with a game against Republic of Ireland at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena set to be first up on August 3rd.

The venue’s management was due to consider the US Soccer Federation’s proposal for the game on Monday evening, but the indications were that they would agree to stage the event, paving the way for the invitation to the FAI and all of the arrangements to be finalised over the coming week.

The stadium has a very special status within the women’s game in the US with the team having won the World Cup for the second time there back in 1999 when 90,185 watched the hosts beat China on penalties to secure the title.

It remains the highest ever attendance at a women’s game and though it might not be quite matched by a friendly now, the first outing by the current team in the wake of their success in France would be expected to be a major attraction.

Assuming it does go ahead it is not entirely clear whether either team would have a permanent coach in place for the game. The FAI is in the process of recruiting a replacement for Colin Bell who departed a couple of weeks ago in order to become assistant manager at Huddersfield Town. Dave Connell is a leading contender to succeed him, and might well take charge of the side even if the process is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, Jill Ellis’s contract is up at the end of this month, and she is apparently weighing up whether to stay on for another term or look for a new challenge. Her record of 102 wins in 127 games and back to back World Cup titles would potentially open some very big doors in the wider game.

League games

The proposal to stage a game on August 3rd has already provoked some anger amongst supporters of the women’s game in the US as there are a couple of league games scheduled for that day.

The FAI, meanwhile, has written to clubs and affiliates inviting nominations for the positions of president and vice-president, which are to be submitted by the end of this week. In the letter the association has outlined two different procedures for filling the positions, one based on reforms proposed by a Governance Review Group being passed by an egm on July 20th, and one if they are not.

Holders Dundalk have been drawn to play Cobh Ramblers in the first round of the FAI Cup. The league leaders beat the first division outfit 3-0 when the two teams met at Oriel Park last season but Vinny Perth’s side will kick off their bid to retain the trophy at St Colman’s Park over the weekend of August 11th.

St Patrick’s Athletic, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City were all drawn at home to first division opponents but the tie of the round looks to be the derby game between Bohemians and Shelbourne.

First round draw: UCD v Letterkenny Rovers, Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps, St Patrick’s Athletic v Bray Wanderers, Cobh Wanderers v Limerick, Maynooth University Town v Waterford, Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney, Bohemians v Shelbourne, Cabinteely v Cork City, Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk, Crumlin United v Malahide United, Collinstown v Galway United, Longford Town v Athlone Town, Glebe North v Sligo Rovers, Derry City v Wexford, St Michael’s v Glengad United, Drogheda United v Avondale United.