United States set World Cup record in victory over Sweden

Late missed penalty costs Chile as they miss out on a third-place slot

 

United States 2 Sweden 0

Holders the United States beat Sweden 2-0 on Thursday in Le Havre to maintain their perfect women’s World Cup record and top Group F, setting up a last-16 clash with Spain.

Lindsey Horan netted the tournament’s fastest goal after three minutes and Jonna Andersson scored an own goal as the US beat the record for most goals (18) in the women’s World Cup group stage.

Sweden, who were also qualified before kick-off, finished second in the group with six points and will face Canada for a place in the quarter-finals.

Chile beat pointless Thailand 2-0 in the group’s other game to end up third but were eliminated.

Chile were eliminated from the women’s World Cup after missing a late penalty that would have sent them through in a 2-0 win over Thailand in the other group game.

Francisca Lara’s 86th-minute spot kick-rattled the bar as Chile finished third in Group F but short by one goal of advancing into the knock-out stage.

Yanara Aedo’s strike bounced off the post and into the feet of goalkeeper Waraporn Boosing as Chile scored their first women’s World Cup goal, Maria Jose Urrutia doubling the lead in the second half but the South Americans came up just short.

LAST 16 FIXTURES (Irish times)

Saturday, June 22nd
Germany v Nigeria, Grenoble, 4.30
Norway v Australia, Nice, 8.0

Sunday June 23rd
England v Cameroon, Valenciennes, 4.30
France v Brazil, Le Havre, 8.0

Monday June 24th
Spain v USA, Reims, 5.
Sweden v Canada, Parc des Princes, Paris, 8.0

Tuesday June 25th
Italy v China, Montpellier, 5.0
Netherlands v Japan, 8.0

