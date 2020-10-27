Ukraine’s win in Greece leaves Ireland needing to beat Germany

Ukraine have moved to within a point of Ireland in their European Championship qualification group table after beating Greece 4-0 in Athens on Tuesday afternoon.

Natiya Pantsulaya gave the visitors an early lead before goals from Darya Kravets either side of half-time and an 83rd-minute effort by Nadia Kunina completed what was a very comfortable victory.

With Germany having already guaranteed themselves of top spot and an automatic place at the finals, Vera Pauw’s side now look certain to require a win over the eight times European champions when they visit Dublin on December 1st in order to make the playoffs.

Ukraine host Macedonia, who have not so far taken a single point over the course of the campaign, the same day in Kiev.