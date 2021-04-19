Uefa yet to inform FAI if Dublin can remain a Euro 2020 host city

Aviva Stadium set to host four fixtures but could lose them due to Covid-19 restrictions

Uefa are yet to inform the FAI if the Aviva Stadium can remain a Euro 2020 host city. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

The FAI have confirmed it is yet to receive a decision from Uefa regarding Dublin’s status as a host city for the delayed 2020 European Championships.

Four games are due to be held at the Aviva Stadium, including group games involving Sweden, Slovakia and Poland, as well as a last-16 fixture.

However, Covid-19 restrictions could see the fixtures moved away from Dublin, as the Republic of Ireland remains under lockdown due to the pandemic.

A decision from Uefa was expected on Monday, however the governing body are yet to reveal whether or not Dublin can remain a host city.

A statement from the FAI read: “The Football Association of Ireland and our Local Organising Structure (LOS) partners - Dublin City Council, Government and the Aviva Stadium - have today been informed by UEFA that no decision is forthcoming as yet regarding the hosting of four games in Dublin at the UEFA EURO 2020 finals this summer.

“The Dublin LOS acknowledge this statement from UEFA and awaits further communication in due course. The FAI and the LOS will maintain dialogue with UEFA and will make no further comment until UEFA has reached a final decision on Dublin’s status as a host venue for UEFA EURO 2020 on Friday, April 23.”

The Euros are set to get underway on Friday June 11th, with Dublin’s first fixture - a Group E clash between Poland and Slovakia - scheduled for June 14th.

