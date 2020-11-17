Uefa Nations League: Slick Spain hit Germany for six

Olivier Giroud scores a brace as France beat Sweden, Portugal edge Croatia at the death

Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick in Spain’s win over Germany. Photograph: Miguel Morenatti/AP

Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick in Spain’s win over Germany. Photograph: Miguel Morenatti/AP

 

Spain 6 Germany 0

Spain forward Ferran Torres scored a first career hat-trick as his side crushed helpless Germany 6-0 at home on Tuesday to storm into the final four of the Nations League.

Goals from Alvaro Morata, Ferran and Rodri gave Luis Enrique’s side a convincing 3-0 lead at half-time, while Ferran struck again early in the second-half and completed his treble with a classy finish.

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal tapped in the sixth goal in the 89th minute to adorn an incredible Spain display and deepen four-times world champions Germany’s misery.

The victory saw Spain finish top of League A4 with 11 points after six games, while the Germans, who only needed a draw to progress to the final phase, came second with nine.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal beat Croatia 3-2 on Tuesday night. Photograph: Dennis Lovrovic/Getty/AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal beat Croatia 3-2 on Tuesday night. Photograph: Dennis Lovrovic/Getty/AFP

France 4 Sweden 2

Olivier Giroud bagged a double as he showed his worth for France again to help the world champions beat Sweden 4-2 at home in the Nations League on Tuesday.

Giroud scored either side of Benjamin Pavard’s first-half strike as Les Bleus recovered from Viktor Claesson’s early opener.

Sweden, who reduced the arrears through Robin Quaison before France’s Kingsley Coman wrapped it up in stoppage time, were relegated into League B.

Didier Deschamps’s France side, who had already qualified for the Final Four, topped Group 3 with 16 points from six games, three points ahead of Portugal, who beat third-placed Croatia 3-2 away.

Sweden finished bottom on three points, behind Croatia on goal difference.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.