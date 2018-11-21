Twitter reaction to Martin O’Neill’s Ireland exit

The reign of Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane as Ireland management team has ended. After five years which included plenty of highs and also some lows, the Irish national team is set for a new manager with Euro 2020 qualifiers just around the corner. As always, there was plenty of reaction on Twitter, particularly to the news that Mick McCarthy looks like the frontrunner for the job.

1/2 I didn’t expect Martin to leave as manager. Although we’ve had a very difficult year in terms of results, I’ll balance that with the amount of players that have just started their international career. I would’ve been very confident ... — Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) November 21, 2018

2/2 ...in qualifying under Martin and still am with the group of players we have. On a personal note I have the upmost respect for Martin as he is and always has been fantastic for me 🇮🇪 — Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) November 21, 2018

Martin O'Neill gave us some unreal memories as Ireland manager #COYBIG 🇮🇪 @FAIreland Don't forget our last Euros campaign we went unbeaten against the former world champions and fell at the final hurdle in World Cup qualification pic.twitter.com/GhA7ghbyGf — Ian McDonald (@IanMcDonald91) November 21, 2018

As Martin O'Neill resigns as Ireland manager can we please get one final interview with Tony O'Donoghue? — Andy McGeady (@andymcgeady) November 21, 2018

Important to remember the good times under Martin O'Neill, of which there were many.#ThanksForTheMemories pic.twitter.com/YSbQVqXEcN — YBIG (@YouBoysInGreen) November 21, 2018

Replace the word 'Dundalk' with the word 'Ireland' every time he says it and this interview still works 😉 https://t.co/1W8o4I2eEB — Mark Rodden (@MRodden) November 21, 2018

Put Michael D in charge of the Irish squad — Oireachtas Retort (@Oireachtas_RX) November 21, 2018