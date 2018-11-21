Twitter reaction to Martin O’Neill’s Ireland exit

FAI on the lookout for a new manager following a dismal run of results
Martin O’Neill stepped down as Ireland manager after five years at the helm following a dismal run of results that resulted in relegation in the Nations League. Photo: Geoff Caddick/Getty Images

The reign of Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane as Ireland management team has ended. After five years which included plenty of highs and also some lows, the Irish national team is set for a new manager with Euro 2020 qualifiers just around the corner. As always, there was plenty of reaction on Twitter, particularly to the news that Mick McCarthy looks like the frontrunner for the job.

