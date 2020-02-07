Troy Parrott signs new Tottenham deal until 2023
18-year-old Republic of Ireland striker commits short term future to White Hart Lane
Troy Parrott has signed a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur until 2023. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty
Troy Parrott has signed a new contract with Tottenham until 2023, the Premier League club have announced.
Parrott, 18, came through the club’s youth ranks after joining aged 15 and has made two competitive first-team appearances, including his Premier League debut against Burnley on December 7th.
The Dublin-born forward was handed his senior international cap for the Republic of Ireland in a friendly win against New Zealand in November.
Parrott turned 18 on Tuesday February 4th.