Troy Parrott comes off the bench to inspire Ireland win in Sweden

Sweden under 21s 1 Ireland under 21s 3

Tottenham striker Troy Parrott helped Republic of Ireland Under-21s earn a fine come-from-behind 3-1 victory in Sweden and keep them on track to qualify for Euro 2021.

Behind at half time, Parrott was then introduced as a substitute and scored twice either side of Conor Masterson’s header.

Ireland’s third win in Group One sent them top and maintained their 100 per cent record.

Manager Stephen Kenny produced a surprise with his team selection as Tottenham forward Parrott was only on the bench despite grabbing a debut goal against Armenia on Friday.

Celtic’s Jonathan Afolabi was handed a starting role instead, but could only watch on as Sweden went ahead in the 18th minute.

FT | Sweden 1-3 #IRLU21🇮🇪



Pure 🔥 as Stephen Kenny's side turn on the style in Sweden 👏



Look at the final goal from Troy Parrott, incredible 🙌#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/wgvpR7BGEr — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 10, 2019

Sweden captain Mattias Svanberg curled home from 20 yards and left Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher with no chance.

Ireland regrouped admirably and Dara O’Shea and Darragh Leavy saw headers saved from crosses before the 30-minute mark.

Further chances were created before the break, but Aaron Connolly and Danny Mandriou were unable to level the scores and it stayed 1-0 at half time.

Mandriou was forced off with an injury in the 51st minute and Parrott was handed another opportunity to impress.

Ireland searched for an equaliser and thought they had it when Connolly was brought down inside the area and stepped up to take the penalty, but Watford’s Pontus Dahlberg denied the Brighton forward from 12 yards.

It was brief respite for Sweden, however, with the away side levelling six minutes later in the 69th minute.

A ball into the area was only partially cleared and Spurs prospect Parrott was first to it and curled home for his second Under-21 goal.

Kenny’s men were not content with only one point and pushed for all three with Adam Idah brought on and a second arrived with three minutes remaining.

Liverpool’s Masterson headed into the corner to beat Dahlberg before Parrott chipped home in stoppage time for his second of the evening.