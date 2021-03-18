Troy Parrott called up as Ireland squad named for World Cup qualifiers

Stephen Kenny has named a 29-man squad for Ireland’s opening 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Luxembourg next week as well as the friendly against Qatar three days later.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher and Brighton forward Aaron Connolly have both been included in the squad but the pair will be assessed by the medical team before the players join up on Sunday.

Troy Parrott – who netted his first senior goal for loan club Ipswich Town last weekend – could play a key role in next week’s qualifier double header while Gavin Bazunu has been included in the senior squad for the first time under Kenny with Darren Randolph missing out through injury.

Kenny will also be without key defender John Egan and midfielder James McCarthy who are both on the sidelines with injuries.

More to follow...

Republic of Ireland squad to face Serbia, Luxembourg and Qatar

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Kieran O’Hara (Burton Albion).

Defenders: Séamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Ciarán Clark (Newcastle United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Swansea City, on loan from Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht).

Wingers: Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City).

Strikers: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Shane Long (AFC Bournemouth, on loan from Southampton), James Collins (Luton Town), Troy Parrott (Ipswich Town, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).

Fixtures

March 24th, 2022 World Cup qualifier: Serbia v Republic of Ireland, Stadion Rajko Mitic, Belgrade (kick-off: 7.45pm)

March 27th, 2022 World Cup qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (kick-off: 7.45pm)

March 30th, International Friendly: Qatar v Republic of Ireland, Nagyerdei Stadion, Debrecen, Hungary (kick-off: 7.45pm)