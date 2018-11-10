The Windsor Park boys of 1993: What happened next and where are they now?

Northern Ireland

TOMMY WRIGHT

Had a stint at Manchester City before finishing his playing career at Bolton in 2001. Moved into coaching at Norwich, then worked with a few Irish League clubs, as well as having a stint as goalkeeping coach at Shamrock Rovers. Landed assistant manager’s role at St Johnstone in 2011. Got main job two years later and led them to Cup glory a year after that. Still there.

GARY FLEMING

Derryman made more than 200 appearances for Barnsley before injury ended his career early. Trained as a physiotherapist and worked with Nottingham Forest for a decade. Now works in private practice.

Gerry Taggart and John Aldridge. Photograph: Billy Stickland

GERRY TAGGART

Having gone on to enjoy some success during a spell under Martin O’Neill at Leicester, he later had a stint as caretaker boss at the club. Moved on, spent three years as assistant manager at Oldham, but renewed his ties to Leicester where he works for the club and outside media as a pundit.

ALAN McDONALD

The big defender had a remarkable career at QPR, playing around 500 games for the club and had a spell coaching there before returning home to manage Glentoran. Won Irish League title in 2009 but resigned the following year. Also worked with Northern Irish under-21 team. Had a retail business. Died suddenly, aged 48, in June 2012.

NIGEL WORTHINGTON

Moved into management at Blackpool where he ended his playing days and subsequently had spells in charge of Norwich and Leicester before getting the Northern Ireland job. Despite some bright moments, he resigned in 2011 after four years in charge. He subsequently had 18 months in charge of York City.

KEVIN WILSON

The former Chelsea striker finished his playing career at Northampton Town where he moved into management. Had a succession of jobs, most of them with non-league clubs, the last of which was at Nuneaton Town. He now runs a player agency/event promotions business, Sportz Connexions.

JIM MAGILTON

Finished his career with seven seasons at Ipswich Town who then made him manager. Had three years there, a much shorter but eventful spell with QPR, before stints working in Australia and with Shamrock Rovers under Michael O’Neill. Had two years as under-21 Northern Ireland manager. Now works as elite performance director with the IFA.

MAL DONAGHY

After a career that included stints at Manchester United and Chelsea, Donaghy moved home. After spells working for Newry Town, Cliftonville and Donegal Celtic, he joined the staff of the IFA where he had a long spell in charge of the under-19s. Now works as football-for-all schools officer, helping disabled kids play the game.

MICHAEL HUGHES

Had decent spell at West Ham towards the end of a career that was effectively ended when he fell out with then Coventry City boss Chris Coleman. Played on for a while with non-league outfit St Neot’s Town, where he and Steve Lomas worked in management together. Came home and ended up as majority shareholder – and manager – at Carrick Rangers. Has worked with Viv Anderson’s PlayOnPro, an organisation that runs events involving retired players. Divides his time between England, the US, and home.

JIMMY QUINN

Was getting on a bit when he scored Northern Ireland’s goal in 1993, but didn’t end his career for another decade. The then 44-year-old finally packed it in at Shrewsbury Town, having played more than 600 league games. Went into management and worked at Reading and Swindon among others. His last job of real note was Bournemouth where he lasted just four months.

PHIL GRAY

After Sunderland, he had a spell in France, with Nancy, before winding down his career at a succession of lower league clubs. Has made a new life for himself in business and works as director of Prowell Sports Design which specialises in cycling helmets.

SUBS

IAIN DOWIE (for Gray, 71 mins)

Went on to play for Crystal Palace, West Ham and QPR before moving into management, the high point of which was probably the dramatic impact he had at Crystal Palace when they were promoted to the Premier League during his first season in charge. Now works as associate director at Goto Group, which specialises in house moving services. Also a regular on TV.

KINGSLEY BLACK (for Wilson, 83 mins)

A team-mate of Roy Keane’s at Forest a couple of years earlier, Black never really recovered his early career momentum after the club was relegated. Had five decent years at Grimsby before retiring at Lincoln in 2002. Now lives in his native Luton where, having had a spell in the property business, he works for the club, coaching in local colleges.

Republic of Ireland

The Republic of Ireland team before kick off. Photograph: Inpho/Billy Stickland

PACKIE BONNER

After another few years with Celtic, a spell as a coach, Bonner became the technical director at the FAI and, more recently, worked as an adviser on goalkeeping issues to Uefa. Has also done a lot of work in the media and published an autobiography, The Last Line.

DENIS IRWIN

Had another five years with Ireland and a few after that playing for Manchester United, and then Wolves. Moved into media work, much of it here in print and on TV, but primarily works these days for MUTV, the club’s own subscription channel.

TERRY PHELAN

Played on for more than a decade during which time he had spells at Everton and Chelsea before moving to the States where he played for Charleston Battery. Took on role of head coach with Otago United, then moved to India where he continues to work in coaching.

ALAN KERNAGHAN

A loan spell at St Johnstone in 1997 kicked off a succession of stints in Scotland. Kernaghan began the transition into management at Clyde where he did quite well having taken on the player/manager role. Had roles at Falkirk, Dundee, Rangers and Brentford before taking over at Glentoran in November 2015 but lasted less than a year.

PAUL McGRATH

After a playing career blighted by his battles with alcohol, McGrath’s prospects of a lucrative line in punditry afterwards suffered similarly when a contract with the BBC for the 2002 World Cup was cancelled just before the tournament. Despite being revered by fans here and at the clubs he played for, he has been hampered by his shyness too. Does some media and corporate work from his home in Wexford.

ROY KEANE

After a spectacular falling out with Alex Ferguson, he had a spell at Celtic before moving into management. Spells at Sunderland and Ipswich followed but after initial success at the former, he struggled to meet his own standards. Is now assistant to Martin O’Neill in the international set-up.

ANDY TOWNSEND

Declined opportunities to go into coaching towards the end of his playing career, preferring to concentrate on media work. Was prominent with ITV before it lost most of its football content. Has worked with BBC Radio too, but is primarily involved with BT Sport these days.

RAY HOUGHTON

Enhanced his already firmly established hero status among Irish fans with his goal against Italy in the World Cup finals the following summer. That and his time at Liverpool and Aston Villa made him very marketable as a media pundit when he hung up his boots. He has done exceptionally well on the circuit, presenting his own radio programme in Britain while working very prominently on television on both sides of the Irish Sea.

JOHN ALDRIDGE

Played on for a few years at Tranmere where he subsequently managed. Has since moved into media work, primarily in print here, and print and broadcast in Britain. A regular on Liverpool’s LFC TV. Known for his sometimes feisty presence on social media and still playing a bit on the “masters” circuit.

EDDIE McGOLDRICK

Left Arsenal for Manchester City where he struggled to establish himself. Retired after three years but played on in non-league and veterans’ football. Had a spell in the property business, moved to Australia, then came back. Now works for the academy at Crystal Palace.

NIALL QUINN

Had another couple of years at Manchester City before moving to Sunderland where he would eventually end up running things, hiring in Roy Keane as manager. Now heading up a couple of e-commerce ventures and, after a long stint with Sky, back working in television punditry with Virgin Media.

SUBS

ALAN McLOUGHLIN (for Houghton, 70 mins)

The Republic’s scorer that night had spells at Wigan and Rochdale before retiring in 2003. Landed a job back at Portsmouth in coaching and was assistant manager for a while. Left in 2014 and returned to the club where he made his first team breakthrough, Swindon Town, where he heads up the academy and manages the under-18s.

TONY CASCARINO (for Aldridge, 81 mins)

His colourful character helped the big striker to establish himself as one of the best known of the many media pundits to emerge from the team. Cascarino continues to work in print and broadcasting, as well as for the betting industry. Recently underwent surgery to remove a benign brain tumour but is back working.