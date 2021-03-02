Taoiseach speaks to Boris Johnson on 2030 World Cup joint bid proposal

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has spoken to British prime minister Boris Johnson on the proposal for a joint bid for the FIFA 2030 World Cup.

Mr Martin spoke to Mr Johnson by telephone on Tuesday morning to discuss the bid, announced by the British prime minister on Monday.

The Taoiseach expressed support for the idea in a conversation in which, a source said, “all sides were enthusiastic about the idea but it’s a long process”.

The phone call came after it was disclosed that Ireland UK are to make a joint bid to host the 2030 event.

In a joint statement, the five football associations of Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales said they would support a prospective bid for the tournament.

Speaking as he arrived at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Mr Martin said he would be very happy to cooperate and support the five football associations involved.

“The idea of Ireland as a major location is something that Irish governments have been pushing for some time,” said Mr Martin.

He said the idea was a really good one and that sports fans in particular would be looking forward to such a tournament if the bid were successful.

Plans to make a bid for the tournament were first disclosed in an interview given by the British prime minister. He told the Sun newspaper that UK chancellor Rishi Sunak would commit £2.5 million (€3.2 million) in the British budget on Wednesday to fund the bid.

“We are very, very keen to bring football home in 2030. I do think it’s the right place,” he said. “It’s the home of football, it’s the right time. It will be an absolutely wonderful thing for the country.”

The joint bid is being viewed in political circles as an opportunity for the Irish and British government to co-operate and reestablish a close working relationship in the aftermath of Brexit.

Minister for Arts, Tourism and Sport Catherine Martin said: “This is an exciting possibility, but we are still in the very early stages of assessing how and if this major global tournament could be part hosted by our nation.

“Feasibility studies will continue with our partners to assess the viability of a bid, and we look forward to further extensive engagement and collaboration as we seek to refine our hosting proposals in the coming months and years.”