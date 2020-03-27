Stoke fine James McClean two weeks’ wages for Instagram post

James McClean has been fined two weeks’ wages by Stoke after an inappropriate social media post.

The winger has also agreed to delete his Instagram account following the post which provoked online criticism.

The 30-year-old Republic of Ireland international was pictured sitting above his two kids as they look up at him, his face covered by a balaclava, with the caption: “Today’s School lesson — History.”

He told the club’s website: “I never wanted to cause any offence but I now realise that I did so and for that I apologise unreservedly. I have spoken to the club and will be deleting my Instagram account.”