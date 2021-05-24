Stephen Kenny names Ireland squad for Andorra and Hungary friendlies

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Mandroiu handed a maiden call-up for June fixtures

Updated: 13 minutes ago

Stephen Kenny has named his 27-man squad for Ireland’s June friendlies against Andorra and Hungary. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Stephen Kenny has named his 27-man Republic of Ireland squad for next month’s friendlies against Andorra and Hungary.

And he has handed a first call-up to Shamrock Rovers midfielder Daniel Mandroiu for the fixtures in Barcelona and Budapest.

Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene, St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath and Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele have also earned their first call-ups.

Kenny’s travelling party has a blend of youth and experience, with Swansea City’s Conor Hourihane and Ryan Manning to join up with the squad after the Championship play-off final against Brentford at Wembley on May 29th.

The Republic meet Andorra in Barcelona on Thursday June 3rd. They then travel to Budapest to play Hungary on Tuesday June 8th.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Hourihane (Swansea City, on loan from Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Daniel Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), James Collins (Luton Town), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).

Republic of Ireland fixtures

June 3rd - Andorra v Ireland, Estadi Johan Cruyff, 5pm

June 8th - Hungary v Ireland, Szusza Ferenc Stadion, 7pm

