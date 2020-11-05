Shane Long and Seán Maguire left out of Ireland squad

Séamus Coleman has returned to the Ireland squad as captain for the upcoming friendly against England and Nations League matches against Wales and Bulgaria but there are no places for Shane Long and Seán Maguire.

The Everton fullback had missed Ireland’s Euro 2020 playoff defeat to Slovakia and subsequent Nations League matches against Wales and Finland due to injury but he will now be available to Stephen Kenny for next Thursday’s meeting with England at Wembley.

Following the retirement on Wednesday of David McGoldrick, Luton Town’s James Collins has been called into the squad for the first time under Kenny.

The retirement of McGoldrick came as a surprise and Kenny was not quoted in the statement while the striker was also not mentioned in Thursday’s squad release.

Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis has also kept his place in Kenny’s striking options alongside Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah but there is no place for Long or Maguire.

Both players featured in the last international break with Long starting up front in the draw at home to Wales while Maguire started in the loss to Finland but this time Kenny has opted to go without the pair.

The squad will meet up on Sunday in London before the clash with England while Jack Byrne will join up after the friendly at Wembley when the squad returns to Dublin to face Wales.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).

Fixtures

International Friendly

November 12th: England v Ireland, Wembley Stadium - 8pm

Uefa Nations League

November 15th: Wales v Ireland, Cardiff City Stadium - 5pm

November 18th: Ireland v Bulgaria, Aviva Stadium - 7.45pm