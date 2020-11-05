Shane Long and Seán Maguire left out of Ireland squad

Kenny has named his 26-strong selection for friendly against England and Nations League

Shane Long has been left out of the latest Ireland squad. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Shane Long has been left out of the latest Ireland squad. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Séamus Coleman has returned to the Ireland squad as captain for the upcoming friendly against England and Nations League matches against Wales and Bulgaria but there are no places for Shane Long and Seán Maguire.

The Everton fullback had missed Ireland’s Euro 2020 playoff defeat to Slovakia and subsequent Nations League matches against Wales and Finland due to injury but he will now be available to Stephen Kenny for next Thursday’s meeting with England at Wembley.

Following the retirement on Wednesday of David McGoldrick, Luton Town’s James Collins has been called into the squad for the first time under Kenny.

The retirement of McGoldrick came as a surprise and Kenny was not quoted in the statement while the striker was also not mentioned in Thursday’s squad release.

Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis has also kept his place in Kenny’s striking options alongside Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah but there is no place for Long or Maguire.

Both players featured in the last international break with Long starting up front in the draw at home to Wales while Maguire started in the loss to Finland but this time Kenny has opted to go without the pair.

The squad will meet up on Sunday in London before the clash with England while Jack Byrne will join up after the friendly at Wembley when the squad returns to Dublin to face Wales.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).

Fixtures

International Friendly

November 12th: England v Ireland, Wembley Stadium - 8pm

Uefa Nations League

November 15th: Wales v Ireland, Cardiff City Stadium - 5pm

November 18th: Ireland v Bulgaria, Aviva Stadium - 7.45pm

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.