Shane Duffy makes welcome return to fitness for Ireland’s trip to play Georgia

David McGoldrick ruled out of game in Tbilisi but could return against Switzerland next Tuesday

Shane Duffy could play in Ireland’s game against Georgia in Tbilisi on Saturday after recovering from a calf strain. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Shane Duffy could play in Ireland’s game against Georgia in Tbilisi on Saturday after recovering from a calf strain. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

 

Shane Duffy is due into Dublin on Wednesday evening after being declared fit to play at least some part in Saturday’s European Championship qualifier in Tbilisi. The 27-year-old Brighton defender had been a major doubt for the trip with a calf strain but he will now fly out with the rest of the squad just after lunchtime on Thursday.

“I’ve just had a text from him saying that he has given the all clear,” said Ireland manager Mick McCarthy in an interview with the FAI’s in-house media. “He trained this morning with the [Brighton] lads so he must have done some football work, so that’s good news. He is on a flight this afternoon to travel and he will be with us to travel tomorrow.”

It is not yet clear whether McCarthy will see Duffy as a potential starter on Saturday given that he has been sidelined for a couple of weeks but the Derryman is certainly seen as an important member of the set-up and the manager sounded confident about his fitness, if only because the player himself seems to be.

“All along he has been pretty confident that he wasn’t as bad as they thought,” the manager said. “He has been running all week and he says that he trained with the team this morning, so if he has done the full training then he is fine. So hopefully he gets here safe and sound and he travels with us tomorrow.”

David McGoldrick is out of the Georgia game having failed to recover in time from a groin strain but McCarthy said he has not ruled out the possibility of the Sheffield United striker travelling directly to Geneva and playing some part in the Switzerland game next Tuesday.

“I was more optimistic about Shane because we had seen it before with his groin [at the start of the summer] when we all thought, well, us, who didn’t really know him so well . . . but the doc and the physio said, ‘you know, he’s pretty resilient and if he says he’ll be okay then he’ll be okay,’ and true to his word he is.

“I spoke to Didsy [McGoldrick] yesterday and he was still feeling it in his groin so I said to him that Saturday is going to be far too soon. But if he’s all right and it turns out that he trains over the weekend, he might still be an option in Switzerland as a sub; maybe not starting after three weeks. It would be a nice problem for me to have, for him to be there for me to pick him.”

The rest of McCarthy’s squad trained normally at Abbotstown on Wednesday with James McClean taking a full part in the session. The 24 players in the group head to Tbilisi on Thursday before travelling to Geneva on Sunday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.