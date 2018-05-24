Seán Maguire absence leaves Ireland light on forwards for France game

Seán Maguire is the latest player to be forced out of the Ireland squad for the games against France and the USA with the Preston North End striker having withdrawn from the trip to Paris on Saturday due a hamstring problem.

The 24 year-old’s injury is not serious according to his club but the player will miss the games “as a precaution”, leaving Martin O’Neill with just one out and out centre forward for the game on Monday night, Shane Long.

Jonathan Walters, Graham Burke and James McClean are the other obvious striking options in a squad of 26 for the friendly at the Stade de France with Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan one of four players involved in Saturday’s Championship playoff game omitted by the Ireland boss.

Manchester United goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara is another to miss out through injury while Ian Lawlor, Alex Pearce, Richard Keogh, Alan Judge and Aiden O’Brien have not been called in.

Shane Supple, Conor O’Malley and Shaun Williams were among the players to take part in the squad’s first training session of the week but Burke was absent with the Shamrock Rovers player only scheduled to join up with the group before they travel on Saturday, while Eunan O’Kane and Greg Cunningham sat the session out.

The FAI, meanwhile, has confirmed the dates of the four Euro 2020 games to be played in Dublin with the Group E games scheduled for Monday June 15th, Friday 19th and Wednesday 24th and the one Round of 16 match to take place on Tuesday June 30th.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SQUAD: Colin Doyle, Conor O’Malley, Shane Supple; Séamus Coleman, Matt Doherty, John Egan, Shane Duffy, Kevin Long, Darragh Lenihan, Declan Rice, John O’Shea, Enda Stevens, Derrick Williams, Greg Cunningham; Callum O’Dowda, Harry Arter, Jeff Hendrick, David Meyler, Eunan O’Kane, Alan Browne, Shaun Williams, James McClean, Daryl Horgan; Jonathan Walters, Shane Long, Graham Burke.