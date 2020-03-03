Scotland boss Steve Clarke misses Nations League draw due to coronavirus risk

Uefa set up a working group to deal with any fixture congestion caused by the outbreak

The Scottish FA have decided not to send manager Steve Clarke to Amsterdam for Tuesday’s Nations League draw. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty

The Scottish FA have decided not to send manager Steve Clarke to Amsterdam for Tuesday’s Nations League draw. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty

 

The Scottish Football Association has confirmed that national team manager Steve Clarke will not travel to the Nations League draw in Amsterdam on Tuesday evening because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The SFA has decided Clarke, whose side is scheduled to face Israel in a Euro 2020 play-off semi-final at Hampden Park on March 26th, would be too difficult to replace and should not be exposed to “unnecessary risk”.

A spokesman said: “On the back of the first response meeting, it was determined by the group that the national coach attending was an unnecessary risk.”

The SFA will instead be represented at the draw by chief executive Ian Maxwell and president Rod Petrie.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino had said ‘it is important to work with authorities but not to panic’ regarding coronavirus. Photograph: Peter Dejong/PA
Fifa president Gianni Infantino had said ‘it is important to work with authorities but not to panic’ regarding coronavirus. Photograph: Peter Dejong/PA

Meanwhile Uefa has set up a working group with the European Leagues association to handle any fixture congestion which may be caused by coronavirus postponements.

Uefa general secretary Theodore Theodoridis told Uefa’s congress on Tuesday that the body had been set up on Monday to “work on calendar issues”.

During the congress, Fifa president Gianni Infantino had said “it is important to work with authorities but not to panic” but Swiss FA president Dominique Blanc warned of serious consequences to the sport.

“Due to the coronavirus we are in a situation that could shake, for a part of us, professional football to its foundations,” he told the congress.

The Swiss soccer league (SFL) has been put on hold until at least March 23rd because of the coronavirus outbreak after the clubs rejected the possibility of playing matches behind closed doors.

Switzerland, which has had at least two dozen confirmed cases, introduced a ban on Friday on events expected to draw 1,000 people or more until March 15th in an effort to combat the coronavirus.

In response, the Swiss League called off all matches in the top two divisions and Saturday and Sunday and it has now extended the ban to the international break at the end of March.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.