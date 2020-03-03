Scotland boss Steve Clarke misses Nations League draw due to coronavirus risk

The Scottish Football Association has confirmed that national team manager Steve Clarke will not travel to the Nations League draw in Amsterdam on Tuesday evening because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The SFA has decided Clarke, whose side is scheduled to face Israel in a Euro 2020 play-off semi-final at Hampden Park on March 26th, would be too difficult to replace and should not be exposed to “unnecessary risk”.

A spokesman said: “On the back of the first response meeting, it was determined by the group that the national coach attending was an unnecessary risk.”

The SFA will instead be represented at the draw by chief executive Ian Maxwell and president Rod Petrie.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino had said ‘it is important to work with authorities but not to panic’ regarding coronavirus. Photograph: Peter Dejong/PA

Meanwhile Uefa has set up a working group with the European Leagues association to handle any fixture congestion which may be caused by coronavirus postponements.

Uefa general secretary Theodore Theodoridis told Uefa’s congress on Tuesday that the body had been set up on Monday to “work on calendar issues”.

During the congress, Fifa president Gianni Infantino had said “it is important to work with authorities but not to panic” but Swiss FA president Dominique Blanc warned of serious consequences to the sport.

“Due to the coronavirus we are in a situation that could shake, for a part of us, professional football to its foundations,” he told the congress.

The Swiss soccer league (SFL) has been put on hold until at least March 23rd because of the coronavirus outbreak after the clubs rejected the possibility of playing matches behind closed doors.

Switzerland, which has had at least two dozen confirmed cases, introduced a ban on Friday on events expected to draw 1,000 people or more until March 15th in an effort to combat the coronavirus.

In response, the Swiss League called off all matches in the top two divisions and Saturday and Sunday and it has now extended the ban to the international break at the end of March.