Sam Szmodics ‘over the moon’ after receiving Ireland call-up for friendlies

Peterborough United attacking midfielder Sam Szmodics has received his first Republic of Ireland call-up after being named as a replacement in Stephen Kenny’s squad for the upcoming friendlies against Andorra and Hungary.

The 25-year-old, who qualifies through his Longford grandmother, told the theposh.com website: “I am over the moon to receive my first international call-up for a nation that is close to mine and my family’s hearts, I am looking forward to the 12 days ahead and experiencing international football.”

Having originally signed on loan at Peterborough from Bristol City, he made the move permanent last September and went on to make 42 appearances last season, scoring 15 goals as Peterborough secured promotion to the Championship.

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph (hip) and forwards Callum Robinson (Achilles) and Aaron Connolly (foot) have all withdrawn from the squad through injury.

AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers has also been called into the squad, while captain Séamus Coleman, who had his injury assessed this week, has been passed fit for the training camp.

Swansea City duo Conor Hourihane and Ryan Manning will link up with the squad on Monday after their Championship playoff final against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Shamrock Rovers’ Daniel Mandroiu will report for duty on Sunday following the fixture against Longford Town on Saturday afternoon.

Ireland will take on Andorra at the Estadi Nacional at 5pm Irish time next Thursday before travelling on to Hungary for a second friendly on Tuesday, June 8th, that game taking place at the Szusza Ferenc Stadion in Budapest, with a 7pm kick-off Irish time.

Revised Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Séamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Hourihane (Swansea City, on loan from Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jamie McGrath (St Mirren), Daniel Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: James Collins (Cardiff City), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Sam Szmodics (Peterborough United).