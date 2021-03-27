Séamus Coleman says Ireland players lacked ‘pride in the shirt’

Captain was at a loss to explain what had happened in defeat to Luxembourg

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Emmet Malone at the Aviva Stadium

Republic of Ireland’s Séamus Coleman after Luxembourg’s Gerson Rodrigues scored the winner. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Republic of Ireland’s Séamus Coleman after Luxembourg’s Gerson Rodrigues scored the winner. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

 

Séamus Coleman has described Ireland’s performance in their defeat to Luxembourg as “embarrassing,” saying that the players “need to take a look at themselves,” after failing to “show pride in the shirt”.

The Irish captain looked shocked by the result and the display as he spoke on television shortly after the game finished while accepting a “man of the match” award. He looked uncomfortable about that too and said that while he had to do the interview: “I’ve got no words. It’s nowhere near what we wanted.

“It’s a shocking result,” said the defender. “An embarrassing result and let’s not hide behind anyone else here. That’s on us as players. We should be embarrassed.”

The 32-year-old said that he was at a bit of a loss as to how things had gone so poorly but, he suggested: “As players we need to have a long look at ourselves. You need to have people demanding the ball at times. I don’t think we did that enough. If people are building up on one side, you need people wanting it on the other side and I didn’t hear enough voices out there.

“Listen, there’s anger, embarrassment (in the dressing room). It’s not good enough. I can’t speak for any other player but it’s about trying to get on the ball, trying to demand it. They (Luxembourg) got the goal, a sucker punch, but I can’t say we deserved anything out of the game either.”

Coleman refused to accept that the World Cup campaign is all but over after such a poor start in the team’s opening two games and insisted the players would have to accept that they had let themselves and others down, endure the criticism but look to bounce back in the autumn as best they can.

“You’ve got to be resilient in this game you’ve got to keep on playing through the storm,” he said. “We have to keep on going and take what’s coming as professionals.

“It’s a tough start to the campaign but and in the autumn we will have to show some pride in the shirt because I didn’t think we showed that tonight.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.