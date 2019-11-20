Ryan Giggs: ‘It is one of the greatest nights of my life’

Wales manager saw his side beat Hungary 2-0 and secure their place at Euro 2020

Ben Fisher at the Cardiff City Stadium

Ryan Giggs celebrates with Aaron Ramsey after Wales beat Hungary 2-0. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty

Ryan Giggs celebrates with Aaron Ramsey after Wales beat Hungary 2-0. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty

 

Ryan Giggs savoured “one of the greatest nights” of his career after leading Wales to Euro 2020 and insisted his team can continue to flourish after Aaron Ramsey struck twice on his return to the starting lineup to secure passage to a third major tournament finals.

Ramsey scored in each half in victory against Hungary and Giggs is adamant there is further room for Wales – who reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 under Chris Coleman – to grow.

“It is a special, special night,” he said. “The lads have showed great determination and quality and a never-give-up attitude. They deserve all the plaudits.

“There was no room for error and the quality and concentration they have shown, they deserve it. It is one of the greatest nights of my life. I achieved a lot as a player but it’s different as a manager, the pressure you are under, and you are helpless as a manager. I was never nervous as a player but as a manager you are. Come game day, it is out of your hands.

“As a player, you want to play in major championships. My first memory of a major championship was the 1982 World Cup. It’s different as a manager. This is different.

“It feels amazing – the group of players I have got and my staff. I am a relatively young coach and I could not have done it without my staff. Together we did it. As a player, basically you look after yourself. You are quite selfish. As a manager you have to manage everything, so it’s a completely different kettle of fish. This is just the beginning. We have seen a lot of young players over the last 18 months and they can get better.”

Giggs was effusive in his praise of Ramsey, who scored his first Wales goals since September last year – a first-half header from a Gareth Bale cross followed by a close-range finish two minutes after the interval. “We have missed him,” Giggs added. “We have some very good players but they don’t grow on trees – players who make the difference. Aaron was the difference.”

Ramsey said: “We had the best time of our lives in France so we wanted to make sure we really got it this time, having missed out on the World Cup. It was a big effort and I missed a lot of this campaign but it was all worthwhile and to chip in with a couple of goals is amazing. We inspired a nation last time out [AT EURO 2016], so we wanted to do it again.” - Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.