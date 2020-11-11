Ryan Giggs ‘a phone call away’ for Wales assistant Page

Manager will not be present for matches against USA, Ireland or Finland this week

Wales coach Robert Page speaks to his players during training ahead of their friendly International match against USA. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Caretaker coach Robert Page has kept open the lines of communication to absent Wales manager Ryan Giggs by saying he is “a phone call away” for the side’s upcoming three matches.

Giggs will miss Thursday’s friendly against the United States and the Nations League double-header against the Republic of Ireland and Finland after being arrested over an alleged row with girlfriend Kate Greville at his Manchester home on November 1st.

The 46-year-old former Manchester United star, who in a statement on his behalf has denied “all allegations of assault made against him”, has been bailed amid an ongoing Greater Manchester Police investigation.

The Football Association of Wales said in a statement following Giggs’ arrest that he would not be involved in the three matches, but Page says he will speak to him if he “needs a chat”.

“Amongst all the staff we will have our input and our say,” Page said ahead of the USA friendly in Swansea.

“Of course, I know he (Giggs) is a phone call away if I need a chat, if I need to talk about anything that’s been brought up on camp and all the staff feel the same.

“Ryan will have access to the games, but I think it is important that while we are there at the game that we just focus on the game.

“There is enough experience in the coaching staff to be able to go and get through these three games.

“If we need some input or a conversation about anything, we know he is a phone call away.”

