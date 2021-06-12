Romelu Lukaku scores two as Belgium start on the front foot against Russia

Inter Milan striker pays tribute to Christian Eriksen after opening the scoring

Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku sends a message to his Inter Milan team-mate Christian Eriksen after scoring Belgium’s opening goal during the Euro 2020 Group B match against Russia at the Saint Petersburg Stadium. Photograph: Anton Vaganov/AFP via Getty Images

Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku sends a message to his Inter Milan team-mate Christian Eriksen after scoring Belgium’s opening goal during the Euro 2020 Group B match against Russia at the Saint Petersburg Stadium. Photograph: Anton Vaganov/AFP via Getty Images

 

Belgium 3 Russia 0

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium confirmed their status as one of the favourites for Euro 2020 with a confident 3-0 victory over Russia in St Petersburg on Saturday.

Despite being without key performer Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium were rarely in trouble against a Russia side that struggled to impose themselves.

Roberto Martinez’s Belgium top Group B on three points, along with Finland who beat Denmark in the group’s other game in Copenhagen.

The visitors grabbed the lead in the 10th minute when Andrei Semyonov failed to deal with a ball into the box from Leander Dendoncker, and Lukaku turned and fired into the bottom corner.

Lukaku celebrated his goal by running to the television camera and shouting “Chris, Chris, I love you” in tribute to Christian Eriksen, the Danish midfielder and his club team-mate at Inter Milan, who had been rushed to hospital after collapsing during the earlier game in the group.

Belgium were calm in possession and finding plenty of time and space against a Russia side who struggled to get a firm grip on the game.

It was no surprise when the second goal came, in the 34th minute, when Russia goalkeeper Anton Shunin could only parry Thorgan Hazard’s shot towards Thomas Meunier, who made no mistake.

Russia applied some pressure after the interval but struggled to create openings, and the game already felt beyond them before Lukaku wrapped up the win with a well-taken effort after racing on to a through ball from Meunier.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.