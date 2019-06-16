Roger Martinez cracker helps Colombia past Argentina at Copa America

Substitute’s 71st-minute strike paves way for comfortable victory

Colombia’s Roger Martinez celebrates scoring their first goal in the Copa America Group B game against Argentina at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil. Photograph: Edgard Garrido/Reuters

Colombia’s Roger Martinez celebrates scoring their first goal in the Copa America Group B game against Argentina at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil. Photograph: Edgard Garrido/Reuters

 

Colombia 2 Argentina 0

Roger Martinez scored an outstanding goal as Colombia beat Argentina 2-0 in a Copa America Group B opener in Salvador on Saturday that burst into life after a sluggish start.

Just as Colombia looked like being overwhelmed by a dangerous-looking Argentina side, substitute Martinez controlled a cross-field ball on the left wing before cutting across the area and smashing it into the far top corner.

The stunning strike came in the 71st minute and Martinez’s fellow substitute Duvan Zapata made sure Colombia took all the points by pouncing from close range to knock in a cross from Jefferson Lerma 15 minutes later.

Colombia had looked stronger in the first half but Argentina were a different beast when Rodrigo de Paul replaced Angel di Maria immediately after the interval and captain Lionel Messi was able to find space to cause some problems.

Messi wasted the best chance of the game before Martinez’s piledriver broke the deadlock when he skewed a rebound wide from close range, and the Barcelona forward also went on a thrilling solo run into the area but could not get a shot away.

A mass brawl ensued when Messi was cut down by Colombia’s Juan Cuadrado in the second half while Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes fizzed two shots at goal.

A goal from Lionel Scaloni’s side looked imminent but Colombia’s usual talisman James Rodriguez split their defence with an impressive long pass to Martinez, who came on early in the game after Luis Muriel was forced off injured.

Martinez’s stunning strike floored Argentina and although they came back with a couple more attempts, they never looked like scoring.

Colombia top Group B with three points ahead of Qatar’s meeting with Paraguay on Sunday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.