Republic of Ireland v England – The last six meetings

1. June 11th, 1990

World Cup (Cagliari) Republic of Ireland 1 (Kevin Sheedy, 73) England 1 (Gary Lineker, 9).

You might remember this one. Of all people, England were the opponents in our first ever World Cup game, just as they had been for our European Championships debut two years before. This time it was Bobby Robson’s side, through Gary Lineker who scored early, but with 17 minutes to go Kevin Sheedy dispossessed Steve McMahon at the edge of the box and his trusty left foot fired the ball past Peter Shilton and low into the bottom right corner. Cue scenes of national hysteria. Republic of Ireland: Bonner; Morris, McCarthy (capt), Moran, Staunton; Houghton, McGrath, Townsend, Sheedy; Aldridge (McLoughlin, 64), Cascarino. Manager: Jack Charlton. England: Shilton; Stevens, Butcher, Walker, Pearce; Waddle, Robson (capt), Gascoigne, Barnes; Beardsley (McMahon, 69), Lineker (Bull, 83). Manager: Bobby Robson.

2. November 14th, 1990

European Championship qualifier (Lansdowne Road) Republic of Ireland 1 (Tony Cascarino, 79) England 1 (David Platt, 67).

Five months after that 1-1 in Sardinia, the teams met again after being drawn in the same Euro ’92 qualifying group, along with Poland and Turkey. And it was 1-1 again, David Platt turning home Lee Dixon’s cross to give the visitors a 67th minute lead before Tony Cascarino saved the day 11 minutes from time, rising above Stuart Pearce and Mark Wright to head home Steve Staunton’s cross from deep. Republic of Ireland: Bonner; Morris, McCarthy (capt), O’Leary, Staunton; Houghton, McGrath, Townsend, Whelan (McLoughlin, 74); Aldridge, Quinn (Cascarino, 61). Manager: Jack Charlton. England: Woods; Dixon, Adams, Wright, Walker, Pearce; Cowans, McMahon, Platt; Beardsley, Lineker (capt). Manager: Graham Taylor.

3. March 27th, 1991

European Championship qualifier (Wembley) England 1 (Lee Dixon, 9) Republic of Ireland 1 (Niall Quinn, 27).

Right back Lee Dixon chose this particular encounter to score the only goal of his international career, his shot from the edge of the box deflecting off Steve Staunton’s left foot. Niall Quinn’s 27th minute equaliser proved enough for a draw, although Ray Houghton missed a great chance 10 minutes from time to cap an excellent Irish performance with a winner. Ireland ultimately lost out on qualification for Euro ’92, finishing a point behind England. England: Seaman; Dixon, Adams (Sharpe, 46), Wright, Walker, Pearce; Platt, Robson (capt), Barnes; Beardsley, Lineker (Wright, 76). Manager: Graham Taylor. Republic of Ireland: Bonner; Irwin, Moran (capt), O’Leary, Staunton; Houghton, McGrath, Townsend, Sheedy; Aldridge (Cascarino, 71), Quinn. Manager: Jack Charlton.

4. February 15th, 1995

International friendly (Lansdowne Road) Rep of Ireland v England – match abandoned. Another memorable Ireland v England meeting, but not for footballing reasons. David Kelly gave Ireland a 22nd minute lead but five minutes later the referee abandoned the game after England fans in the top deck of the west stand began smashing seats and throwing the debris at the crowd beneath. There followed a full-scale riot with the gardaí clashing with the English supporters, a furious Jack Charlton describing it as a night for which “every English man should be ashamed”. Republic of Ireland: Kelly; Irwin, Kernaghan, Staunton, Phelan; McGoldrick, McGrath, Townsend (capt), Sheridan; Kelly, Quinn. Manager: Jack Charlton. England: Seaman; W Barton, Adams, Pallister, Le Saux; Anderton, Ince, Platt (capt), Le Tissier; Beardsley, Shearer. Manager: Terry Venables.

5. May 29th, 2013

International friendly (Wembley) England 1 (Frank Lampard, 23) Rep of Ireland 1 (Shane Long, 13).

Excluding the abandoned 1995 game, this was the fourth successive 1-1 between the sides, Ireland taking a 13th minute lead when Shane Long brilliantly headed Seamus Coleman’s cross over Joe Hart and into the left-hand corner of the goal. Poor defending led to England’s equaliser, though, Frank Lampard pouncing on Sean St Ledger’s failure to clear Daniel Sturridge’s cross to prod the ball past David Forde. England: Hart (Foster, 45); Johnson ( Jones, 45), Cahill, Jagielka, A Cole (capt) (Baines, 53); Walcott, Carrick, Lampard, Oxlade-Chamberlain (Milner, 87); Rooney, Sturridge (Defoe, 33). Manager: Roy Hodgson. Republic of Ireland: Forde; Coleman, O’Shea, St Ledger, S Kelly; Walters (Sammon, 81), McCarthy, Whelan (Hendrick, 73), McGeady (McClean, 68); Robbie Keane (capt, Cox, 65), Long. Manager: Giovanni Trapattoni.

6. June 7th, 2015

International friendly (Aviva Stadium) Republic of Ireland 0 England 0.

The first meeting between the teams in Dublin in 20 years ended in a poor enough scoreless draw, England enjoying the bulk of the possession but failing to do much with it, Wayne Rooney’s tame free-kick just before the hour mark their first shot on target. Ireland’s best two chances fell to Daryl Murphy, but he put both efforts wide, while Joe Hart made smart saves from a Robbie Brady free-kick and a Jonathan Walters strike. Republic of Ireland: Westwood (Given, 61); Coleman, O’Shea (capt) (McShane, 71), Wilson, Brady; Hendrick, McCarthy (McClean, 46), Whelan (Arter, 63), McGeady; McGoldrick (Long, 46), Murphy (Walters, 56). Manager: Martin O’Neill. England: Hart; Smalling, Cahill (Jagielka, 74), Jones, Bertrand; Sterling (Barkley, 66), Milner, Henderson, Wilshere (Townsend, 66), Lallana (Walcott, 82); Rooney (capt, Vardy, 74). Manager: Roy Hodgson.