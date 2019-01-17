Republic of Ireland to play Bulgaria and New Zealand friendlies

The FAI have announced the Republic of Ireland will play additional friendlies against Bulgaria and New Zealand later this year.

This means Mick McCarthy’s side will play 10 international fixtures throughout 2019.

Bulgaria travel to the Aviva Stadium on September 10th - five days after the crunch Euro 2020 qualifier visit of Switzerland.

The clash with the All Whites meanwhile will take place on November 14th - four days before Ireland take on Denmark in Dublin.

It will be the first ever clash between Ireland and New Zealand at senior level.

McCarthy took over from Martin O’Neill last November with Stephen Kenny then set to replace him after the 2020 European Championships.

The first fixture of his second spell in charge of the national side comes on March 23rd, as Ireland travel to play Gibraltar in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier.

Ireland fixtures 2019

March 23rd: Gibraltar vs Republic of Ireland (Euro 2020)

March 26th: Republic of Ireland vs Georgia (Euro 2020)26th Mar 2019

June 7th: Denmark v Republic of Ireland (Euro 2020)

June 10th: Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar (Euro 2020)

September 5th: Republic of Ireland v Switzerland (Euro 2020)

September 10th: Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria (friendly)

October 12th: Georgia v Republic of Ireland (Euro 2020)

October 15th: Switzerland v Republic of Ireland (Euro 2020)

Novemeber 14th: Republic of Ireland v New Zealand (friendly)

November 18th: Republic of Ireland v Denmark (Euro 2020)