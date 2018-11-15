Republic of Ireland player ratings: Darren Randolph’s class proves key

Patrick Madden hands out the marks after the friendly draw at the Aviva

Patrick Madden at the Aviva stadium

Shane Duffy congratulates Darren Randolph after the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper made a crucial save during the friendly international against Northern Ireland at the Aviva stadium. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Shane Duffy congratulates Darren Randolph after the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper made a crucial save during the friendly international against Northern Ireland at the Aviva stadium. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Darren Randolph: Prevented Ireland from falling to an ignominious defeat by pulling off a world-class save in either half – the first from Gavin Whyte, the second from Jordan Jones. A deserved man of the match. Rating: 9

Séamus Coleman: Northern Ireland had plenty of joy down his flank in the first half, but in the second he was able to impose himself with a few trademark gallops down the right. He remains the side’s talisman. Rating: 7

John Egan: Was a reliable presence in the air, winning the majority of his duels, but quality on the ground is lacking. The Irish back three never looked entirely comfortable. Rating: 6

Shane Duffy: The senior centre half, he was the usual force in the air but spurned one good chance in the first half, heading Robbie Brady’s dangerous ball into the turf and over. Rating: 6

Darragh Lenihan: A chastening night. His poor cross allowed Stuart Dallas in during the first half, while Randolph saved his skin in the second with a fine save, after a loose touch allowed Jones to pounce. Rating: 5

James McClean: Kept his head admirably in the face of severe provocation from the outset. Plenty of industry, as usual, but offered little in the way of final product. Rating: 6

Glenn Whelan: Saw plenty of the ball during his ceremonial cameo, before he was replaced by Conor Hourihane after 35 minutes. He will be remembered as a fine servant after his 85th and final cap. Rating: Not on long enough

Jeff Hendrick: A worringly anonymous performance. The Burnley midfielder struggled to assert himself on proceedings, and his distribution was poor when he did. He is a conundrum. Rating: 5

Callum O’Dowda: Showed plenty of industry and willing between the lines, winning a couple of free-kicks on the right, but couldn’t get into the game. Struggled to link up with Callum Robinson and was hooked at half-time. Rating: 5

Robbie Brady: His set-pieces were a threat as usual and remain Ireland’s one real weapon. As the game progressed he fell off the pace – understandably as he feels his way back from a serious injury. Rating: 7

Callum Robinson: Buzzed about honestly up front and showed one or two glimpses of real class but he was far too isolated. Playing up front for this Ireland side can’t be easy. Rating: 6

Subs: Conor Hourihane failed to make much of an impression after replacing Whelan; Ronan Curtis pressed honestly and Seán Maguire limped off after 12 minutes. Enda Stevens made a few good runs, Scott Hogan barely had a kick. Rating: 5

Manager: He has Randolph to thank for helping him avoid a pretty dismal defeat. He has shown admirable faith in youth but there remains a lack of ambition going forward. Rating: 6

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.