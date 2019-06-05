Rape case against Cristiano Ronaldo in US dropped

A rape lawsuit against Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo in the US that made headlines last year has been dropped.

A notice of voluntary dismissal was filed last month in Nevada state court in Las Vegas. The filing did not say whether the accuser had reached a settlement with the Portuguese soccer player.

The New York Times reported in March that Juventus, the Italian league champions, wouldn’t participate in the International Champions Cup in the US this summer to avoid the risk that Ronaldo would be detained by authorities as part of a rape investigation.

Ronaldo publicly denied the allegations and never filed a response to the lawsuit.

Katheryn Mayorga filed a complaint September 27th, alleging that she was sexually assaulted by Ronaldo in 2009 in his penthouse suite at a Las Vegas hotel. Mayorga said in the complaint that while she agreed to a settlement with Ronaldo after the alleged assault, she was experiencing severe emotional trauma at the time and wasn’t competent to participate in the mediation.

Leslie Stovall, a lawyer for Mayorga, and Peter Christiansen, a lawyer for Ronaldo, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the dismissal.

A five-time winner of soccer’s most prestigious award, the Ballon d’Or, Ronaldo is also the sport’s most popular player on social media.

Following the lawsuit last year, Las Vegas police reopened an investigation of the rape allegations. The New York Times reported in January that law enforcement officials had requested a sample of the soccer player’s DNA from Italian authorities.

Las Vegas police officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of the investigation. – Bloomberg