Qatar to join Ireland’s World Cup qualifying group

Qatar are set to be included as a guest team in the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifying group as part of their preparation for hosting the 2022 tournament.

As hosts, Qatar qualify automatically for the 2022 World Cup and so would have to rely on friendly games to get ready for the finals. The plan is for the Gulf nation to be placed as a ‘shadow’ team in Group A, one of the five-team groups in Uefa’s qualification process, and play friendly games against Ireland, Portugal, Serbia, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.

The Qatar games would all be played in Europe but not count in any way towards the qualification process and would be categorised as friendly matches. The move mirrors the approach taken by France for the 2016 European Championship that they hosted.

The fixtures for all of the World Cup qualifiers are due to be confirmed on Tuesday.

March 2021

Wednesday, 24th – Serbia away

Saturday, 27th – Luxembourg home

Tuesday, 30th – Qatar home

September 2021

Wednesday, 1st – Portugal away

Saturday, 4th – Azerbaijan home

Tuesday, 7th – Serbia home

October

Saturday, 9th – Azerbaijan away

Tuesday, 12th – Qatar away (game to be played in Europe)

November

Thursday, 11th – Portugal home

Sunday, 14th – Luxembourg away