Packie Bonner believes young chief executive with no FAI connections required

Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper and FAI technical director Packie Bonner says he would gladly play a part in reviving Irish football from its current crisis.

The consequences of John Delaney’s 15-year reign as chief executive have led the association to a point of near insolvency with a bailout involving a state guarantee the likely resolution.

Bonner was a victim of that financial mismanagement, losing his job as technical director as part of a wave of redundancies in 2010.

The Donegal native, last night honoured at the Soccer Writers’Association of Ireland 30 years after the 1990 World Cup, has been touted for a potential comeback as the FAI seeks to repair trust with government, sponsors and supporters.

Bonner, who works with Uefa in a part-time coaching capacity, admitted he would welcome an offer of a discussion with executive lead Paul Cooke and new chairman Roy Barrett about making a contribution.

“People can sit down and talk to me whenever,” said the 80-times capped goalkeeper, who turns 60 in May.

“I’m available to talk but that’s the decision for people to make. I’m not going to go and say ‘Ah I should be involved’. Of course not, but I’m there to support because we’re passionate about this country. I’ve no problem chatting about football.”

Bonner, while asserting a “young” chief executive is required to replace interim lead Cooke, feels structural issues still impair progress in the game.

A recommendation by the governance review group to expand the FAI council from 58 to 79 was passed at an emergency general meeting in July.

The council are tasked with holding the FAI board to account, a responsibility abundantly lacking in the last regime.

“I think the role of the FAI council needs to be looked at,” contends Bonner. “They’re there to support the board, not there to stop development. But what’s important is that we have the right plan in place.

“Some of the council people have moved on since my time with the FAI but it needs to be re-energised.

“We can see from the recent emergence of Irish players in the Premier League that there’s been some good work done.

“The motivation is down and has to be regenerated again. It has been a frustrating time.

“We need a young CEO who can go for the next 10 years. But, in my opinion, he or she must have no connection to the FAI.”