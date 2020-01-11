Packie Bonner believes young chief executive with no FAI connections required

Former goalkeeper would gladly be part of helping to revive Irish football

John Fallon

Goalkeeper of the Year Gary Rogers and International Achievement Award winner Packie Bonner at the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland awards at the Clayton Hotel in Dublin. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Goalkeeper of the Year Gary Rogers and International Achievement Award winner Packie Bonner at the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland awards at the Clayton Hotel in Dublin. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

 

Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper and FAI technical director Packie Bonner says he would gladly play a part in reviving Irish football from its current crisis.

The consequences of John Delaney’s 15-year reign as chief executive have led the association to a point of near insolvency with a bailout involving a state guarantee the likely resolution.

Bonner was a victim of that financial mismanagement, losing his job as technical director as part of a wave of redundancies in 2010.

The Donegal native, last night honoured at the Soccer Writers’Association of Ireland 30 years after the 1990 World Cup, has been touted for a potential comeback as the FAI seeks to repair trust with government, sponsors and supporters.

Bonner, who works with Uefa in a part-time coaching capacity, admitted he would welcome an offer of a discussion with executive lead Paul Cooke and new chairman Roy Barrett about making a contribution.

“People can sit down and talk to me whenever,” said the 80-times capped goalkeeper, who turns 60 in May.

“I’m available to talk but that’s the decision for people to make. I’m not going to go and say ‘Ah I should be involved’. Of course not, but I’m there to support because we’re passionate about this country. I’ve no problem chatting about football.”

Bonner, while asserting a “young” chief executive is required to replace interim lead Cooke, feels structural issues still impair progress in the game.

A recommendation by the governance review group to expand the FAI council from 58 to 79 was passed at an emergency general meeting in July.

The council are tasked with holding the FAI board to account, a responsibility abundantly lacking in the last regime.

“I think the role of the FAI council needs to be looked at,” contends Bonner. “They’re there to support the board, not there to stop development. But what’s important is that we have the right plan in place.

“Some of the council people have moved on since my time with the FAI but it needs to be re-energised.

“We can see from the recent emergence of Irish players in the Premier League that there’s been some good work done.

“The motivation is down and has to be regenerated again. It has been a frustrating time.

“We need a young CEO who can go for the next 10 years. But, in my opinion, he or she must have no connection to the FAI.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.