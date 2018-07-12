Over 1 million viewers watched England’s World Cup exit on RTÉ

RTÉ’s coverage of England’s World Cup semi-final loss to Croatia drew over a million viewers on Wednesday night with an audience of 924,300 and 61 per cent share on RTÉ2 and 201,357 streams delivered on RTÉ Player.

RTÉ 2’s coverage peaked at 1.12 million viewers. It is now the number one programme year to date for 15-44 year old’s, attracting a 65 per cent share of that audience while also grabbing pole position for men 15-44 with a 73 per cent share.

In 2017’s figures only the All-Ireland final and Ireland’s World Cup playoff defeat to had more viewers than England’s loss.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the peak audience for the match on ITV was 26.6million — an audience share of 84 per cent — with an average between kick-off and the final whistle of 24.3million, the highest for a single game ever.