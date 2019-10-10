Northern Ireland dare to dream before nightmare finish in Rotterdam

Netherlands score twice in stoppage time after Josh Magennis had given visitors the lead

Netherlands’ Memphis Depay celebrates with supporters after the victory over Northern Ireland at the Feyenoord stadium. Photograph: Koen van Weel/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Netherlands’ Memphis Depay celebrates with supporters after the victory over Northern Ireland at the Feyenoord stadium. Photograph: Koen van Weel/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

 

Netherlands 3 Northern Ireland 1

Northern Ireland suffered heartbreak in Rotterdam as the Netherlands scored twice in stoppage time to snatch a 3-1 victory which leaves Euro 2020 qualification hopes hanging by a thread for Michael O’Neill’s men.

Josh Magennis’s 75th-minute header had Northern Ireland dreaming of a victory which would have ranked among their greatest results, but it all fell apart late on.

Memphis Depay levelled for the Dutch just five minutes after they fell behind, and then scored his second of the night in the fourth minute of stoppage time after setting up Luuk de Jong for the second.

Northern Ireland’s Josh Magennis celebrates opening the scoring with Steven Davis and George Saville during the Euro 2020 Group C match at the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire
Northern Ireland’s Josh Magennis celebrates opening the scoring with Steven Davis and George Saville during the Euro 2020 Group C match at the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire

It was brutally cruel on Northern Ireland, who had battled bravely for 90 minutes and looked like they would be rewarded with a point which kept them firmly in the conversation to reach next summer’s finals.

But instead they ended the night third in Group C, level on points with the Dutch and the Germans, who have both played a game less and who will both face Northern Ireland next month.

