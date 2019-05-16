Noel Mooney in line to become FAI CEO as Uefa offer €10m credit facility

The FAI has not immediately commented on the suggestion that the association’s former head of marketing and promotions, Noel Mooney, is about to return to the organisation to replace Rea Walshe as interim chief executive.

Mooney, who kicked off his career in the game playing in goals for Shamrock Rovers, Cork City and Limerick before being brought into the association as national club promotions officer by John Delaney in 2006. He left six years later for Uefa where he worked first in its marketing department and, more recently, as head of national associations business development.

Rumours that he was in the running for the top job out in Abbotstown have been circulating for a while.

Members of the FAI’s Council were told on Wednesday that Uefa would guarantee funding to the FAI as it seeks to reform its governance structure with the Federation believed to have effectively offered a €10 million credit facility. But they were also informed that there was the offer of support in terms of personnel and logistics on the table too and Uefa, it seems, are keen that Mooney be sent to Dublin as part of the package.

He has already visited Abbotstown and it is believed that his appointment, for an initial six months, could be confirmed next week. Walshe would be expected to revert to her previous role as chief operating officer, a position she had only been promoted to a matter of weeks before Delaney vacated the CEO role. She is not believed to have been interested in retaining the position on a long-term basis.

The move, if it is confirmed, would dismay most of those who have been critical of Delaney over the years and hoped that his eventual exit from the organisation might pave the way for really fundamental change.

Mooney is widely regarded as having been a long-standing and close ally of the former CEO. He was appointed to his first job with the League of Ireland by him and would have had to have received a recommendation to land the Uefa job. At that time, he described Delaney as “an inspiration to work with”. He went on to the describe Delaney as the man “who managed to make the association fit for purpose”.

Five years later, he returned to speak as a guest at the association’s 2017 AGM where, despite widespread reports of chronic financial and governance problems at the association, he lavished praise on the way it was being run.

It is, in the circumstances, easy to see why the existing board might see his arrival as welcome but it is hard to imagine that Sport Ireland or the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport would feel reassured that somebody so close to the previous leadership group might suddenly be put forward as having a key role to play in the solution.

The sense among those who have consistently sought to achieve reform over a prolonged period of time, however, is that the board will take the position that he is Uefa’s man for the job.

At a time when the Federation is about to be bankrolling Abbotstown, they fear, that will be enough for the situation to be presented as a fait accompli.