Noel King upbeat ahead of Ireland under-21 qualifier against Norway

Noel King has made just one change to his Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad ahead of next Tuesday’s European championship qualifier in Norway with injured Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Liam Bossin replaced by Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool.

Ireland currently top their group after four games with the Norwegians the only team so far to have taken a point from them although their hosts next week have beaten top seeds Germany 3-1 at home since the scoreless draw at Tallaght at the start of last month. King’s side has yet to take on the Germans but a win next week would significantly strengthen their position ahead of the two encounters.

“They are a very good team who will provide us with a difficult test,” said the Ireland manager of Norway. “Nobody is in any doubt about the enormity of the challenge we face,” says King, “but given the levels these lads have reached, nothing would surprise me from them.”

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SQUAD: Kieran O’Hara (Manchester United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool); Danny Kane (Huddersfield Town), Ryan Sweeney (Stoke City, on loan at Bristol Rovers), Shaun Donnellan (West Bromwich Albion, on loan at Walsall), Corey Whelan (Liverpool), Ryan Delaney (Burton Albion); Josh Cullen (West Ham, on loan at Bolton Wanderers), Harry Charsley (Everton), Conor Shaugnessey (Leeds United), Liam Kinsella (Walsall), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Jake Mulraney (Inverness Caledonian Thistle), Connor Ronan (Wolverhampton Wanderers); Reece Grego-Cox (QPR), Ryan Manning (QPR), Ronan Curtis (Derry City), Joe Quigley (Bournemouth, on loan at Newport County).