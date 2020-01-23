Niall Quinn appointed as FAI’s interim deputy chief executive

Former Republic of Ireland player Niall Quinn has been appointed interim deputy chief executive of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

The former Arsenal, Manchester City and Sunderland striker represented the national team 92 times.

As well as being a former board member of Sport Ireland, Quinn is a former chairman of Sunderland AFC and has numerous business interests in Ireland and abroad. He takes up the role with immediate effect.

The FAI said Quinn would focus on a future strategy for the League of Ireland and the overall development of the game in the State, including supporting grassroots and community initiatives.

“Niall will also focus on helping restoring and building key relationships and trust with key peer groups and the media,” the association added.

The FAI has been in a state of flux since the departure of former chief executive John Delaney amid controversy around the association’s finances. Gary Owens was this week appointed as interim chief executive and is the fourth person to occupy the role since Delaney moved on less than a year ago.

Revised accounts for the association published late last year showed it had liabilities of some €55 million at the end of 2018 but an Oireachtas committee subsequently heard the figure had risen to €62 million.

Financial support

The FAI leadership has been seeking to find a way to manage its financies, and to appoint new directors. It requested financial support amounting to €18 million from the Government before Christmas, but that request was denied in the absence of reforms sought by Minister for Sport Shane Ross.

Owens said the association was “really pleased that someone of Niall’s calibre is joining the team”.

“Football is such an important game in this country at every level,” he added. “Niall not only brings great insight and experience to developing the game but is passionate about football in Ireland - his energy and commitment is a great fit for the FAI as we begin reform of the organisation and look to create a better future for football in Ireland.”

Earlier this month, Quinn (53) ruled out becoming the FAI’s next chief executive but he said he would be happy to play some part in the organisation’s recovery following a series of financial controversies.

Governance

He is close to Roy Barrett, the newly-appointed chair of the association’s board. The managing director of stockbroking firm Goodbody had been a member of the group assembled by Quinn last year with the intention of taking a role in the governance of the game in Ireland.

Ross said the appointment of Quinn was “great news for Irish football” as the former player had “demonstrated very clearly his strong desire to see a vibrant body emerge for the good the Irish game”.

“His passion for fair play, his independence and his integrity are widely known and admired,” the Minister said. “His experience and skills will be invaluable as part of the management team to lead the reform that is so necessary within the FAI. I’m very pleased with this decision and I wish Niall all the best in this important role.”