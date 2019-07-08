Neymar faces disciplinary action from PSG after missing pre-season training

Neymar faces disciplinary action from Paris Saint-Germain after failing to attend Monday’s opening day of pre-season training in what may be a significant move in his desire to force a return to Barcelona.

The 27-year-old joined PSG from Barça in a world record £200 million transfer during the summer of 2017. Yet despite winning Ligue 1 in each of his two seasons in the French capital, he has become unsettled. The no-show may be Neymar’s first public act in a bid to force PSG to sell him back.

A statement from the French champions said: “On Monday, July 8th, Neymar da Silva Santos Junior was due to return to pre-season activities with the Paris Saint-Germain senior squad. Paris Saint-Germain notes that Neymar Jr was not in attendance at the agreed time and place. This was without the club’s prior authorisation. The club regrets this situation and will therefore take appropriate action.”

Last week Josep Maria Bartomeu, the Barca president, confirmed the forward’s wishes to depart. “We know Neymar wants to leave PSG, but we also know that PSG don’t want him to leave.”

Neymar’s relationship with PSG is already fragile due to a chequered disciplinary record. In May he was given a three-match ban by the French Football Federation for hitting a fan after PSG’s French Cup final defeat to Rennes.

He is also suspended for the opening three group games of the next Champions League campaign for “insulting match officials” during PSG’s home 3-1 loss to Manchester United at Parc des Princes in February that knocked them out of the last 16.

Discontent

Neymar’s discontent was deepened by the ankle injury he suffered last month that ruled him out of the Copa América. Brazil claimed the competition after a 12-year gap with a 3-1 win over Peru in Sunday’s final.

Neymar’s private life is also unsettled, with him facing an accusation of rape, which he denies. In May Brazilian model Najila Trindade claimed the incident occurred in Paris earlier that month after she flew from Brazil to meet him at a hotel.

Barca claim Neymar owes them €75 million for breach of contract, while he wants €28.6 million from the Catalan club for an unpaid signing-on bonus he believes is owed.

Fifa, the world governing body, decided against intervening in the case in February 2018 yet it is still destined to be heard in a Spanish court. – Guardian