Netherlands keep hopes alive with French win as Germany relegated
Dutch can now win Group 1 if they beat or draw with Germany away on Monday
Netherlands’ Georginio Wijnaldum (right) celebrates with team-mate Memphis Depay after scoring in the Uefa Nations League match against France at the Feijenoord stadium in Rotterdam. Photograph: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images
Netherlands 2 France 0
Georginio Wijnaldum blasted home from close range and Memphis Depay converted a last-gasp penalty to earn the Netherlands a 2-0 win over world champions France in Rotterdam on Friday and condemn Germany to relegation from their Nations League group.
Wijnaldum followed up after France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made a fine stop from point-blank range just before half-time and Depay sealed the victory to give the Dutch a chance to win the group when they meet Germany in Gelsenkirchen on Monday.
Lloris stood between the Netherlands and a bigger winning margin with several key saves as he replicated his form from the World Cup but the Dutch got a second goal with the last kick of the match from Depay’s Panenka penalty.
France, despite losing their first game since winning the World Cup, remained top of the Group One standings but have completed their campaign.