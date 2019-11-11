Mick McCarthy still in the dark over Aaron Connolly injury

Mick McCarthy says he remains unsure how seriously he should be concerned about Aaron Connolly’s fitness, in the wake of the Brighton striker having been replaced at half-time in the club’s game against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, but expects to know by the time the team trains on Tuesday.

The Republic of Ireland manager said that the 19-year-old is due to have a scan to determine the scale of the problem over the course of Monday afternoon and that, “we won’t know any more until we get the results from that”.

After what was generally a good weekend for the Ireland manager with the likes of Darren Randolph, Glenn Whelan and David McGoldrick all involved with the club teams to one extent or another, McCarthy admitted that some of his most established players are unlikely to feature too centrally in the New Zealand friendly on Thursday night.

“It’s not that we have to start from scratch and we have to treat New Zealand with the same respect (as any other international team) but it’s a risk playing any of the first team and I haven’t named any of them in the team yet, have I?”

Celtic’s Lee O’Connor, he suggested, will most likely make his senior international debut and Troy Parrott seems set to get game time too but the manager acknowledged that they would have to do an awful lot in what will be a low key game to actually change his thinking for net Monday.

“I think it’s fair to say that my team has been fairly settled. So is some young lad going to come in and rip it up? We are going to treat the game with respect but obviously it doesn’t have the same importance.”

He would, he suggested, “take care” of Randolph ahead of the qualifying game but others, like Robbie Brady, probably need the run out and the Burnley midfielder seems set to be involved in a significant way.

“Robbie Brady has only has a few minutes so there is a difficulty in balancing it but at least Robbie is in.”

So too is Ciaran Clark, who McCarthy said he was impressed by when he went to see him in Newcastle’s game against West Ham. “He’s not the sort of player that I really need to be going to see but he had been injured and he is back playing.

“He did very well, though Newcastle were brilliant, I thought. They have had some good results and maybe that’s partly down to him.”