Mick McCarthy names unchanged Ireland side for Denmark encounter

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has named an unchanged side for Friday night’s key Group D encounter with Denmark in Copenhagen.

It means there’s no place for Wolves wing back Matt Doherty, who again is named on the bench.

Doherty played 56 minutes of the opening win away to Gibraltar but had to make do with 10 minutes at the end of the win over Georgia as a replacement for David McGoldrick.

Séamus Coleman will captain the side from right back in a back four which starts again for the third match of the campaign.

Let go last week by Aston Villa, Glenn Whelan will be tasked with closing down Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen, who is speculated to be on Real Madrid’s transfer list.

Denmark boss Age Hareide has made just one change to the side which fought back to draw 3-3 in Switzerland, with Andreas Christensen replacing Mathias Jorgensen.

The game gets underway at 7.45pm and you can follow it all on our Live Blog.

DENMARK: K Schmeichel; H Dalsgaard, A Christensen, S Kjaer, J Larsen; T Delaney, L Schone, M Braithwaite; C Eriksen ; Y Poulsen, N Jorgensen.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: D Randolph; S Coleman (capt), S Duffy, R Keogh, E Stevens; R Brady, C Hourihane, G Whelan, J Hendrick, J McClean; D McGoldrick.