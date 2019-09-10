Mick McCarthy makes 10 changes for Bulgaria clash

Mick McCarthy made 10 changes as he followed through on his promise to use the Republic of Ireland’s friendly against Bulgaria to test the depth of his squad.

Only Conor Hourihane survived from the side which started Thursday night’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland, and he moved from midfield to left-back in a team captained by Sheffield United defender John Egan.

There were senior debuts for Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers and Charlton midfielder Josh Cullen, while there were chances too for Alan Judge, Alan Browne and Scott Hogan.

Ireland: Kieran Travers; Cyrus Christie, John Egan, Kevin Long, Conor Hourihane; Alan Browne, Josh Cullen; Callum O’Dowda, Alan Judge, Ronan Curtis; Scott Hogan.