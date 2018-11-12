Michael Obafemi retains place in Martin O’Neill’s Ireland squad

Injured Shane Long misses out, Man United’s Lee O’Connor to train with first team squad
Michael Obafemi has retained his place in Martin O’Neill’s Ireland squad. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty

Ireland boss Martin O’Neill has revealed his finalised squad for the fixtures against Northern Ireland and Denmark.

Among the major absentees are Shane Long, who is facing ankle surgery and up to six weeks on the sidelines.

However, his Southampton teammate Michael Obafemi could be in line to make his international debut after the 18-year-old appeared twice for the Saints in the space of a week.

Manchester United defender and Ireland Under-19 captain Lee O’Connor will train with the first team squad.

The Republic face Michael O’Neill’s side on Thursday 15th before they travel to play the Danes in the Uefa Nations League on Monday November 19th.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Colin Doyle, Caoimhin Kelleher

Defenders: Seamus Coleman, Cyrus Christie, Matt Doherty, Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy, Kevin Long, John Egan, Darragh Lenihan, Lee O’Connor*, Enda Stevens

Midfielders: Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane, Harry Arter, David Meyler, Shaun Williams, Alan Browne, Callum O’Dowda, James McClean

Forwards: Scott Hogan, Sean Maguire, Callum Robinson, Aiden O’Brien, Ronan Curtis, Michael Obafemi

*Indicates the player will only train with the squad

