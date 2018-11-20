Michael Obafemi: ‘I want to get as many Ireland caps as possible’

Debutant striker: ‘I’ve represented Ireland in youth ages. I never had any doubts at all’
Michael Obafemi with his mother Bola and brother Affy following his international debut away to Denmark. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Michael Obafemi with his mother Bola and brother Affy following his international debut away to Denmark. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

A thrilled Michael Obafemi has set his sights on a long international career after becoming the first player born this century to be capped by the Republic of Ireland.

The 18-year-old Southampton striker was used as a late substitute in Ireland’s 0-0 Nations League draw in Denmark on Monday evening days after committing himself to the country of his birth rather than to either England or Nigeria, for whom he also qualifies.

Speaking after the game at Ceres Park in Aarhus, he said: “It’s an amazing feeling to get my first cap for my country. I’m very proud tonight, absolutely buzzing.

“I’ll be getting this shirt framed to put it in my house. Obviously my career is still young, but this is definitely a major moment in it.

“Hopefully I can be playing for years to come. I’m still young. I want to get as many caps as possible, score goals if I can and just keep enjoying it.”

Obafemi unwittingly found himself dragged into the Declan Rice saga last week as the West Ham defender ponders over whether to opt for the Republic or England, although he insisted there was never any question in his mind.

Michael Obafemi during his international debut. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Michael Obafemi during his international debut. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

He said: “There was no doubt in my head about playing for Ireland. I’ve represented Ireland in youth ages. I never had any doubts at all.”

The teenager will now head back to his club hoping to get more first-team football under his belt as he attempts to force his way into Martin O’Neill’s plans for the start of the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign in March next year.

O’Neill said: “He had made the commitment anyway that he wanted to play and whether it was going to be tonight or some other evening, he’s got a lot to do, a lot to do. I think he realises that himself.

“We’ll see what the next couple of months brings. I think Shane Long is out for a little while — I’m talking really about his club form — and he’s hoping to get some time.

“Obviously he has to fight for that and he has to earn that, but that would be nice if that’s the case.

“In terms of international football, it’s lovely for him to get on. I think his mum was here again tonight and that’s very, very pleasing. But I think he knows himself he has plenty to do.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.