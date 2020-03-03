McCarthy keeping fingers crossed for Coleman

Ireland captain picked up thigh injury last weekend

Seamus Coleman is in a race against time for Ireland’s Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Mick McCarthy says he is hoping that Seamus Coleman will be available for Euro 2020 playoff semi-final away to Slovakia on the 26th of this month but the Ireland manager does not sound hugely confident that his captain will have recovered from a thigh sustained on Sunday in time to feature.

The 31-year-old limped out of the Premier League draw with Manchester United less than half an hour in and though the club have yet to provide any detail on how serious they think the problem is, McCarthy suggested that the initial contact between the respective medical teams had not indicated the outlook is positive.

“Our thoughts are with Seamus now,” said McCarthy, ahead of receiving any detailed results of the tests Coleman has undergone. “Our doctor Alan Byrne has been in touch with the medical team at Everton and we will wait on their prognosis.

“It’s not good news as of now but, like James McClean, Seamus is a fighter and he will do everything he can do to be on the plane to Slovakia. We will keep our fingers crossed for him.”

The one consolation from McCarthy’s point of view, of course, is the form of Matt Doherty at Wolves with the Dubliner having scored in each of his two most recent games for the club.

