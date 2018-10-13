Matt Doherty to make first start as O’Neill makes six changes

Harry Arter returns to Ireland midfield for Denmark encounter

Updated: about a minute ago

Matt Doherty will make his first Republic of Ireland starts in the National League game against Denmark. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Wolves’ Matt Doherty was handed a first start for the Republic of Ireland as manager Martin O’Neill made six changes for the Nations League clash with Denmark in Dublin (7.45pm).

Doherty was listed on the Uefa website on left side of a five-man midfield, with Cyrus Christie on the right of a five-man midfield, but O’Neill later confirmed that Doherty would line up in his club position , with Christie on the left.

There was a place too for midfielder Harry Arter following his return to the squad after resolving his differences with assistant manager Roy Keane.

The pair, along with Kevin Long, Richard Keogh, James McClean and Shane Long, replaced the injured Séamus Coleman, Stephen Ward and Jonathan Walters, as well as Ciaran Clark, Conor Hourihane and Callum Robinson.

Denmark boss Age Hareide made just a single change to the side which beat Wales 2-0 as Ajax’s Kasper Dolberg replaced the injured Christian Eriksen, who scored a hat-trick on his side’s last visit to the Aviva Stadium in November last year.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND (v Denmark): Randolph; Duffy, Keogh, K Long; Doherty, Hendrick, Arter, O’Dowda, Christie; McClean, S Long.

DENMARK: Schmeichel; Dalsgaard, Kjaer (capt), Jorgensen, Stryger Larsen; Braithwaite, Schone, Delaney, Sisto; Dolberg, Poulsen.

