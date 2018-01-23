Martin O’Neill signs two-year extension to Ireland deal

Roy Keane and rest of the senior international management team to stay on until 2020
Martin O’Neill has signed a new contract and will remain as republic of Ireland manager until 2020. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Martin O’Neill has signed a new contract and will remain as republic of Ireland manager until 2020. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

 

Martin O’Neill has signed a two-year extension to his contract and will remain as Republic of Ireland manager until 2020.

The Football Association of Ireland made the announcement through their Twitter account at 8pm and also confirmed that assistant manager Roy Keane and the rest of O’Neill’s management team will stay on until 2020.

FAI chief executive John Delaney said last week that O’Neill would sign the new deal ahead of Wednesday’s Nations League draw, with legal teams looking from both sides looking over the contract earlier in the week.

Delaney said that O’Neill needed some time to consider his position as Ireland manager in the wake of the heavy playoff defeat by Denmark. Having weighed up the alternative offered by Stoke City at the weekend and decided against taking it, the 65 year-old confirmed his intention to sign the new deal.

“After the Denmark game, which was a blow, he’ll tell you that himself, he took time out himself to see if he wanted to stay with the Republic of Ireland,” said Delaney.

“It’s understandable. This is not Premier League football where you have to appoint a manager within a week. Our next game is Turkey at the end of March and he took some time. He came in, there were obviously some conversations in between that and he came in last night and told me and Michael Cody [the association’s secretary] he wanted to stay and he will sign his contract prior to the Nations League draw. That’s what’s going to happen.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.