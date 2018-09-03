Martin O’Neill: Harry Arter absence could be linked to Roy Keane spat

Martin O’Neill has admitted Harry Arter’s decision not to meet up with the Ireland squad could have something to do with his spat with assistant manager Roy Keane.

The midfielder, who played 90 minutes for Cardiff on loan from Bournemouth in their 3-2 Premier League defeat by Arsenal on Sunday, was included in the initial party for Thursday night’s game in Cardiff and the friendly trip to Poland which follows it.

However, his name was conspicuous by its absence when manager Martin O’Neill announced the final 26-man party on Monday.

O’Neill confirmed last month that there had been a difference of opinion between Keane and Arter and striker Jonathan Walters before the June friendly against the United States.

Walters has been included in the squad, although had not joined up in time for Monday morning’s first training session in Abbotstown after playing 90 minutes for Ipswich in Sunday’s 1-1 derby draw with Norwich.

Speaking at a press conference in Dublin on Monday, O’Neill said: “That might be part of the reason, yes it could well be if that’s the case. But he’s got a number of things to consider, obviously.”

O’Neill said Arter’s loan move to Cardiff was also a reason behind his decision.

He said: “Harry’s not coming, he’s concentrating on his club football at this moment. I think he wants to just get back on track. His club appearances have been few and far between just recently and he wants to concentrate on that.”

The Ireland boss also denied reports that Declan Rice’s decision to make himself unavailable amid England’s interest in him was also down to a clash with Keane, and revealed he has not had further talks with the player.

He said: “No, I’ve not spoken with Declan recently. I’ve obviously spoken with the family, but Declan is taking a little bit of time.

“Declan is a young fellow, 19 years of age. Obviously we are very, very keen to have him. He’s played senior football for us and of course when the country of your birth comes calling, it stops you in your tracks a little bit, so he has a decision to make.”