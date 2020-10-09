Maguire and Horgan replace Idah and Connolly in Ireland squad

No more clarity as to why exactly Brighton and Norwich players were ruled out

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Sean Maguire and Daryl Horgan have been called up to the Ireland squad. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Sean Maguire and Daryl Horgan have been drafted into the Republic of Ireland squad for the National League fixtures against Wales and Finland.

The Preston striker and the Wycombe winger replace Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah, who were withdrawn from Thursday night’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final in Slovakia minutes before kick-off after being deemed to have been in close contact with a member of the backroom staff who had tested positive for coronavirus.

A Football Association of Ireland statement said: “Preston North End striker Sean Maguire and Wycombe Wanderers winger Daryl Horgan have been called into the Republic of Ireland squad.

“Both players will link up with the squad later today ahead of the Uefa Nations League matches against Wales and Finland, replacing Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah.”

It is understood 20-year-old Brighton striker Connolly was due to start in Bratislava, but was replaced by James McClean after an appeal to allow he and Idah to play was rejected because they had been within two metres of the infected staff member.

Ireland lost 4-2 on penalties following a 0-0 at the Narodny Stadium, in the process missing out on a final showdown with neighbours Northern Ireland and the chance to play in a third successive Euros tournament with Dublin one of the host cities.

Stephen Kenny’s men face Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday before heading for Helsinki to meet the Finns on Wednesday evening.

