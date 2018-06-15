Ken Early: Ronaldo proves the sorcerer of Sochi on magical night
Portuguese star’s performance was beyond efficiency - it was alchemy
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his third goal in the World Cup Group B clash with Spain at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters
Get sentenced to two years in prison in the afternoon, come out and score a hat-trick in a World Cup classic against Spain that night. Cristiano Ronaldo never ceases to find new ways to astonish the world.